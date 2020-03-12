Tsurugajō, which has long served as a symbol of the Aizu region, is a renowned castle that came under a month-long siege during the 1868 Boshin War. The building was renovated in 2011 to restore its pre-Meiji, red-tiled roofs—the only castle in Japan with such a color—creating a more striking contrast with the light pink blossoms in springtime.

The festival held during the sakura season is among the most spectacular in east Japan, as the entire park, with its castle and 1,000cherry trees, is illuminated at night.

Tsurugajō Park (Fukushima)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, yaezakura, shidarezakura, etc.

No. of trees: 1,000

When: Mid- to late April

Hours: Castle museum 8:30–17:00 (last entry 16:30)

Admission: Castle museum ¥410

Address: 1-1 Outemachi, Aizuwakamatsu-shi, Fukushima

Website: Fukushima Prefecture Tourism and Local Products Association

Nearby hanami sites

Near Tsurugajō Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Aizuwakamatsu Tourism Bureau.)