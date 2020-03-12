Some 2,200 ezoyamazakura and other varieties line both sides of Shizunai Nijukken Road for 7 kilometers—the longest stretch of sakuras in Japan. Nijukken (20 ken) refers to the width of the road and is equivalent to around 36 meters.

This road was built in 1903 to facilitate visits to an imperial stock farm by members of the imperial family. The sakuras, principally ezoyamazakura, were painstakingly transplanted here from nearby hills over a period of three years, starting in 1916. The Meiji-era Ryūunkaku, which served as lodgings for the imperial visitors, is opened to the public during the sakura festival, which features a variety of events along the boulevard.

Shizunai Nijukken Road (Hokkaidō)

Varieties: Ezoyamazakura, kasumizakura, miyamazakura, etc.

No. of trees: 2,200

When: Early to mid-May

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: Shizunaitahara, Shinhidaka-chō, Hidaka-gun, Hokkaidō

Website: Hokkaidō Tourism Organization

Nearby hanami sites

Near Shizunai Nijukken Road

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(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Shinhidaka Town.)