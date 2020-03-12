Photos of Ashino Park often feature a Tsugaru Railway train making its way through the park under a canopy of light pink petals. The park is one of Aomori’s best hanami spots and is crowded with visitors during Golden Week.
Literary giant Dazai Osamu, who was born and grew up near the park, often spent his time as a child playing there, and the former Ashinokōen Station building appears in his novel, Tsugaru. With a bronze statue of the writer and the Dazai Osamu Literary Monument, Ashino Park is a popular destination for literature fans.
Ashino Park (Aomori)
- Varieties: Somei yoshino, satozakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,500
- When: Late April to early May
- Hours: Open 24 hrs.
- Admission: Free
- Address: Ashino, Kanagi-chō, Goshogawara-shi, Aomori
Nearby hanami sites
- Hirosaki Park
- Aomori in Bloom: The Hirosaki Cherry Blossom Festival
- Hanami Season in Honshū’s Far North
Near Ashino Park
- Bath of a Thousand Bathers: Aomori’s Sukayu Onsen
- Aomori’s Scenic Seibien Garden Combines East and West
- Aomori’s Shayōkan Museum: Writer Dazai Osamu’s Childhood Home
- The Scenic Beauty of Aomori’s Oirase Gorge
Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms
(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Goshogawara City.)