Photos of Ashino Park often feature a Tsugaru Railway train making its way through the park under a canopy of light pink petals. The park is one of Aomori’s best hanami spots and is crowded with visitors during Golden Week.

Literary giant Dazai Osamu, who was born and grew up near the park, often spent his time as a child playing there, and the former Ashinokōen Station building appears in his novel, Tsugaru. With a bronze statue of the writer and the Dazai Osamu Literary Monument, Ashino Park is a popular destination for literature fans.

Ashino Park (Aomori)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, satozakura, etc.

No. of trees: 1,500

When: Late April to early May

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: Ashino, Kanagi-chō, Goshogawara-shi, Aomori

Nearby hanami sites

Near Ashino Park

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(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Goshogawara City.)