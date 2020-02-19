Takaoka Castle Park is a quiet, nature-filled garden in central Takaoka with three broad moats built on the former grounds of an early-seventeenth-century castle. The park is popular with local residents, who come to enjoy not only the 1,800 cherry trees during the hanami season but also its many, lushly wooded walking trails.

The park hosts a cherry blossom festival when the somei yoshino are in full bloom, with 400 lanterns illuminating the yozakura. The park boasts 18 sakura varieties and is particularly famous for its koshinohigan, whose flowers are a slightly deeper pink than somei yoshino. A new variety with rounded petals was discovered in 2009 and was named takaoka koshinohigan.

Takaoka Castle Park (Toyama)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, koshinohigan, etc.

No. of trees: 1,800

When: Early to mid-April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 1-9 Kojō, Takaoka-shi, Toyama

Website: Takaoka City Tourism Association Institute

Nearby hanami site

Near Takaoka Castle Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Takaoka City.)