A row of some 1,000 cherry trees continues for 4 kilometers along both banks of the Shinsakai Canal. The trees were presented by Kagamihara native Ichikawa Hyakujūrō—a kabuki star in the early twentieth century—when construction of the canal was completed, and they are thus also known as “Haykujūrō sakuras.”

The Hyakujūrō sakuras along the Shinsakai Canal have been augmented with new trees each year by volunteers, and the lane now has 2,500 cherry trees over a stretch of 13 kilometers. With trees also being planted along the Daianji River, Kagamihara’s “cherry blossom corridor” has grown today to 31 kilometers.

Shinsakai Canal (Gifu)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 1,000

When: Early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Picnic and barbecue: Yes

Admission: Free

Address: Around Nakamonzen-chō, Kagamihara-shi, Gifu

Nearby hanami sites

Near Shinsakai Canal

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Kagamihara City.)