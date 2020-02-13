Ninna-ji was built in 888 and is a World Cultural Heritage site. The temple’s unique omurozakura—which poets have compared to the cherry blossoms of Mount Yoshino—are late-bloomers that are much shorter in height than other varieties. They grow on the western side of the temple grounds as one enters the inner gate, and the blossoms reach their peak as spring in Kyoto gradually gives way to early summer.

Ninna-ji contains many historically prominent buildings on its grounds, including the main hall (Kon-dō, a national treasure) and such important cultural properties as the pagoda, Miei-dō, and Kannon-dō. The omurozakura were planted around the time that these structures were built. The temple’s many precious paintings, statues, and other historical artifacts, including a golden image of Amitabha, a national treasure, can be viewed at the Reihōkan museum.

Ninna-ji (Kyoto)

Varieties: Omuroariake, somei yoshino, shidarezakura

No. of trees: 550 (200 omuro trees)

When: Early to mid-April

Hours: 8:00–17:30 (no entry after 17:00)

Picnic: Yes, but only east of the pagoda, near the Kusho Myōjin Shrine; no alcohol

Admission: ¥500

Address: 33 Omuro-ōuchi, Ukyō-ku, Kyoto

Website: Ninnaji Temple

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(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Ninna-ji Temple.)