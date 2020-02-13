Daigo-ji is a World Cultural Heritage site that has been renowned for its cherry blossoms since the Heian period. Because its shidarezakura (weeping cherry), somei yoshino, yaezakura, and other varieties flower at different times, the temple has a very long hanami season.
Sengoku-period leader Toyotomi Hideyoshi hosted a lavish hanami party and procession at Daigo-ji in 1598, for which he planted 700 additional cherry trees and ordered the renovation of various buildings and the laying out of gardens. The Sanbōin garden, which he designed, has been designated a national historic site and place of scenic beauty, while the Omote-Shoin (main drawing room) from where the entire garden can be viewed, has been cited as one of the finest examples of Momoyama architecture and named a national treasure. The tea party is reenacted each year as Hōtaikō Hanami Gyōretsu (Hideyoshi’s Hanami Parade) on the second Sunday of April.
Daigo-ji (Kyoto)
- Varieties: Shidarezakura, somei yoshino, yaezakura, etc.
- No. of trees: 1,000
- When: Late March to early April
- Hours: Shimo Daigo (Sanbōin, Reihōkan, main hall, and pagoda) 9:00–17:00 (closes at 16:30 December–February); Kami Daigo (upper Daigo) 9:00–16:00 (closes at 15:00 December–February)
- Admission: Shimo Daigo ¥1,500 (March 20 to May 15; October 15 to December 10), ¥800 at other times; Kami Daigo ¥600
- Address: 22 Daigohigashiōjichō, Fushimi-ku, Kyoto
- Website: Daigoji Temple
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(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Pixta.)