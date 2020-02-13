Expo ’70 Commemorative Park is the spacious, former site of the 1970 World Exposition in Osaka, where some 5,500 cherry trees of nine different varieties grow today. The kanhizakura and higanzakura buds begin to unfold in mid-March and are soon followed by a crescendo of pink as somei yoshino blossoms fill the air.

The Tower of the Sun was designed by artist Okamoto Tarō and built as part of the Theme Pavilion of the Expo ’70 Japan World Exposition, Osaka. The iconic structure still stands today as the symbol of the park, along with the Tree of Life exhibit inside the tower that reopened to the public in 2018. Be sure to make a reservation before visiting to get priority admission.

Expo ’70 Commemorative Park (Osaka)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, kanhizakura, higanzakura, etc.

No. of trees: 5,500

When: Late March to early April

Hours: 9:30–17:00 (closed Wednesdays but open every day from March 25 through early May 5)

Admission (to Natural & Cultural Gardens and Japanese Garden): Adults ¥260, children 7–15 yrs. ¥80

Address: Banpaku Kōen, Suita, Osaka

Website: Expo’70 Commemorative Park

Nearby hanami sites

Near Expo ’70 Commemorative Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo courtesy Raymond Ling.)