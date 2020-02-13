Akashi Park is built on the grounds where Akashi Castle once stood. It is a beautifully landscaped park today with athletic facilities that local residents often frequent to enjoy a stroll. It also attracts throngs of visitors when the approximately 1,000 somei yoshino trees are in full bloom.

Renting a boat at Kōnoike, the park’s largest pond, can be a great way of enjoying the beautiful surrounding blossoms from a different perspective.

Akashi Park (Hyōgo)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 1,000

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 1-27 Akashikōen, Akashi-shi, Hyōgo

Website: Akashi Park

Nearby hanami sites

Near Akashi Park

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Hyogo Prefecture Horticulture and Park Association.)