Negoro-ji is the head temple of the Shingi Shingon sect of Buddhism with an illustrious, 900-year history and whose Daitō pagoda has been designated a national treasure. It also becomes filled with sublime beauty when the approximately 7,000 cherry trees on its grounds blossom in late March to early April.

Negoro-ji’s presence in the sixteenth century was so great as to be introduced in the Historia de Japam by Portuguese missionary Luís Fróis. It was attacked in 1585 by warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi, who regarded the temple’s 10,000 soldier-monks as a military threat, and his forces burned down all buildings except the Daitō and Daishidō (founder’s fall). Bullet holes from the attack can still be seen on the walls of the Daitō.

Negoro-ji Temple (Wakayama)

Varieties: Somei yoshino, negorozakura, etc.

No. of trees: 7,000

When: Late March to early April

Temple hours 9:10–16:30 (closes at 16:00 from November to March）

Admission: ¥500

Address: 2286 Negoro, Iwade-shi, Wakayama

Website: Negoro-ji Temple

Nearby hanami sites

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Negoro-ji Temple.)