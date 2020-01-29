The foot of Mount Kyūshō, atop which Tottori Castle once stood, has been turned into a park where roughly 240 somei yoshino and other cherry trees have been planted, mainly along the former moat. With lanterns illuminating the blossoms and stalls selling food and drinks, the park is a popular yozakura destination.

Tottori Castle is best known as the site of a merciless 200-day siege by Toyotomi Hideyoshi in 1581 that starved out the defending garrison. It was originally a quintessential yamashiro (mountain castle) that utilized natural defenses, but when it passed into the hands of Ikeda Mitsumasa—lord of Himeji Castle (now a national treasure)—in the Edo period, he replicated the latter’s style and moved the keep to the foot of the hill. Himeji and Tottori thus came to be known as “sibling” castles.

The Tottori Castle Ruins in Kyūshō Park (Tottori)

Variety: Somei yoshino

No. of trees: 240

When: Late March to early April

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Admission: Free

Address: 2-chōme, Higashimachi, Tottori-shi, Tottori

Website: Tottori Tourist Information

Nearby hanami site

Sakura 100: Japan’s Best Blossoms

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Tottori Prefecture.)