The cherry trees around the Nago Castle Ruins are among the earliest blooming sakuras in Japan. The vivid pink Ryūkyū winter cherry blossoms, as seen from the park’s observation tower, form a striking contrast with the emerald green seas off Okinawa.

Nago Castle Park is a spacious facility featuring not only an area for viewing cherry blossoms and other flowers but also a history-nature zone, hiking trails, ponds, and adventure playgrounds. It is a great place to commune with nature and enjoy a variety of sports. The city is also famous for its cherry blossom festival, held when the Ryūkyū kanhizakura is in full bloom, to commemorate the “start of spring in Japan.”

Nago Castle Park (Okinawa)

Variety: Ryūkyū kanhizakura

No. of trees: 3,800

When: Late January to early February

Hours: Open 24 hrs.

Picnic: Yes

Admission: Free

Address: 5511 Nago, Nago-shi, Okinawa

(Translated from Japanese. Banner photo © Nago Castle Park.)