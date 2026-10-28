Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a cyberattack that recently hit Japan's GMO Internet Inc. after being contacted by the company for consultations, investigative sources said Wednesday.

The police examined the extent of damage from the cyberattack as part of the probe, according to the sources. The MPD is expected to conduct a more detailed investigation into the case, suspecting violation of the law prohibiting unauthorized computer access, among other charges.

According to GMO and the sources, a cloud server used for automated foreign exchange margin trading suffered unauthorized access, and the company shut down the server on Oct. 21.

After receiving a threatening email, the company reported the matter to the MPD on Thursday.

GMO said Tuesday that the attacker disclosed personal information believed to belong to a customer. The police are working to find details partly through interviews with company officials.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]