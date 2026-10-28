Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Shipping company Nippon Yusen K.K., power and energy firm Jera Co., Imabari Shipbuilding Co. and four other Japanese corporations have announced a partnership to promote ammonia-fueled ships.

The seven, also including shipping company Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd., Kyokuyo Shipyard Corp., Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co. and Nihon Shipyard Co., said Tuesday that they will cooperate in the construction and operations of four ammonia-fueled car carriers.

They will also work together for energy procurement, aiming to establish supply chains for ammonia, which is attracting attention as a fuel with low carbon dioxide emissions.

Imabari Shipbuilding, Shin Kurushima Dockyard and Nihon Shipyard will build the car carriers for completion in 2030, and Nippon Yusen and Kawasaki Kisen will operate the ships to transport finished vehicles made by automakers including Toyota Motor Corp.

Jera will procure ammonia from locations including India and store it at its thermal power station in the city of Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, for supply to the car carriers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]