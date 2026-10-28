Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's new agriculture minister, Arata Takebe, has said that thorough "scientific discussions" must be held on a plan to lift the ban on imports of fresh potatoes from the United States.

The discussions will take "considerable time," he also said in an interview with Jiji Press on Monday.

Many Japanese producers have expressed concerns about the plan, including those in Hokkaido, which includes Takebe's electoral district and accounts for about 80 pct of domestic potato production.

The plan "should progress after thorough scientific and technical discussion," he said. "I know the (U.S.) side has strong expectations, but the ban on imports will not be lifted without sufficient discussions or an agreement acceptable to both sides."

Takebe said that the discussions will cover workable risk management on 21 pests and diseases for which measures to prevent their spread need to be considered, and that it will take "considerable time" to gain mutual acceptance.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]