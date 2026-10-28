Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--More than 90 pct of bicycle users said they had felt unsafe while riding on roads shared with automobiles, a survey by a Tokyo-based bicycle parking lot operator has found six months after Japan introduced the "blue ticket" system for minor traffic violations by cyclists.

The use of roadways by cyclists has increased since the system was introduced, while many respondents called for improvements to road infrastructure to ensure their safety, according to the survey conducted by NCD Co. from Sept. 2 to 23.

The survey was conducted online among users of monthly bicycle parking facilities operated by the company in Tokyo and neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa. A total of 149 people responded.

In the survey, a total of 70.5 pct said they rode on the roadway or tended to ride on the roadway on roads with separate roadways and sidewalks.

The figure was 30.2 pct when respondents recalled their behavior before the system was introduced in April.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]