Hiroshima, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has visited the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, which exhibits items from the Aug. 6, 1945, U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city of Hiroshima.

At the invitation of an acquaintance, Clinton visited the museum in a private capacity on Monday. The visit was not opened to the media.

Clinton said that as many people as possible should visit the museum, according to Hidehiko Yuzaki, former governor of Hiroshima Prefecture, who guided her.

Yuzaki said Tuesday that Clinton toured the facility for more than 50 minutes, reading exhibit explanations and asking questions.

The acquaintance, who accompanied Clinton, quoted her as saying, "The stories and exhibits in this haunting memorial museum challenge us to stop the spread of nuclear weapons and work to prevent them ever being used again for the sake of all humanity."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]