New York, Oct. 27 (Jiji Press)--A U.N. General Assembly committee adopted by majority vote a Japan-led resolution seeking the abolition of nuclear weapons.

At the assembly's First Committee dealing with disarmament, the resolution received support from 150 countries, while seven, including China, Russia, Iran and North Korea, voted against it. Twenty-five nations, such as the United States and France, abstained.

This is the 33rd straight year for the assembly to approve such a resolution.

The latest resolution refers to a failure to reach a consensus at the 2026 Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons, which ended in May.

It then calls on the nuclear-weapon states to "fully implement their obligations" to be engaged in disarmament negotiations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]