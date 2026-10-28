Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank is considering investing in Matsui Securities Co., an online brokerage firm, apparently aiming to provide a wider range of investment products to customers nationwide, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

"We are in discussions on a partnership with Japan Post Bank, including a possible capital injection," Matsui said in a statement.

In its medium-term business plan released in May, Japan Post Bank said it would explore tie-ups with securities firms and other financial institutions to expand its lineup of investment trust products and potentially sell stocks and bonds.

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