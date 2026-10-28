Tokyo, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--A research team at Fujita Health University in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, has applied to an internal review committee to conduct Japan's first clinical study of uterus transplants, the university said Wednesday.

The team submitted a research plan on Monday to study transplants for women without a uterus who wish to become pregnant and give birth.

"We are aiming to perform the first procedure as early as fiscal 2027," Iori Kisu, a professor of the university leading the research, said.

The plan calls for transplanting uteruses donated by relatives, such as mothers, into three women in their 20s and 30s who were born without a uterus.

The women's eggs will be retrieved and fertilized in vitro. After confirming the absence of rejection of the transplanted uterus, the team will place an embryo within it, hoping for a resulting pregnancy and childbirth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]