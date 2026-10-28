Kagoshima, Oct. 28 (Jiji Press)--An MV-22 Osprey transport aircraft of the U.S. military landed at Tanegashima Airport in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, around 10:10 a.m. Wednesday without prior notification of airport use.

The landing at the airport in the town of Nakatane did not affect any civilian flights and no injuries were reported.

According to the Kyushu Defense Bureau of the Defense Ministry and other sources, the aircraft made a precautionary landing to ensure safety and took off three hours and 10 minutes later. Officials are still confirming the reason for the landing.

According to the prefectural government, the Kagoshima Airport Office of the transport ministry reported to Tanegashima Airport's administration office at 9:59 a.m. that an Osprey aircraft would be landing.

The Keen Sword 2027 joint exercise involving Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the U.S. military has been underway on the island of Tanegashima since Oct. 19.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]