Data centers, which house internet servers and data communications equipment, are rapidly being constructed across Japan. As advances in artificial intelligence technology make data centers indispensable to the digital society, challenges involving site selection and gaining the support of local residents have become increasingly apparent.

Jiji Press examines the growing challenges surrounding data centers in Japan in this three-part series.

Kansai Emerges as Key Data Center Hub amid AI Boom

Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--As the growing adoption of artificial intelligence drives data center construction across Japan, the Kansai western region is emerging as a prime location for new projects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]