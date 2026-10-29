Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed scaling back subsidies aimed at curbing surges in gasoline prices in stages from December.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received the proposal from LDP officials, including policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi, in a meeting held at the prime minister's office Wednesday.

The LDP called for "a steady transition to a sustainable system." Takaichi showed understanding for the request, according to a meeting participant.

The party also asked the government to "sufficiently consider" the impact of the proposed subsidy cut on people's lives and economic activities.

Meanwhile, the LDP requested the government to continue making efforts to curb the prices of kerosene, which is "an important fuel" to protect the lives of people in winter because it is used for heating and hot water supply.

Takayuki Kobayashi (left), policy chief of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, submits to Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi a set of proposals, including a cut in gasoline subsidies, in a meeting at the prime minister's office Wednesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (second from right) receives a set of proposals related to energy and inflation from officials of the Japan Innovation Party, the coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, in a meeting at the prime minister's office Wednesday.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara speaks at a press conference at the prime minister's office Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]