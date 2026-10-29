Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has proposed scaling back subsidies aimed at curbing surges in gasoline prices in stages from December.
Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received the proposal from LDP officials, including policy chief Takayuki Kobayashi, in a meeting held at the prime minister's office Wednesday.
The LDP called for "a steady transition to a sustainable system." Takaichi showed understanding for the request, according to a meeting participant.
The party also asked the government to "sufficiently consider" the impact of the proposed subsidy cut on people's lives and economic activities.
Meanwhile, the LDP requested the government to continue making efforts to curb the prices of kerosene, which is "an important fuel" to protect the lives of people in winter because it is used for heating and hot water supply.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]