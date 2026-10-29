Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry has signed a memorandum of cooperation with a German energy firm on wind power generation.

Under the memorandum, inked Wednesday, the ministry and Siemens Energy AG will jointly promote floating offshore wind power projects in Japan and foster specialized human resources.

Siemens Energy plans to set up a wind power maintenance and management facility in Eniwa in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido in January. The base will serve as Siemens Energy's headquarters for operations across Asia, including the Philippines and Vietnam, as the firm plans to strengthen related supply chains.

The Japanese government has selected Hokkaido as one of its strategic industrial clusters, aiming to attract large-scale investment for offshore wind power generation.

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