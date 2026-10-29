Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Loan contracts had been signed for projects totaling 69 billion dollars as of the end of September, out of 130 billion dollars' worth of U.S. investment projects already announced under the Japan-U.S. tariff agreement, according to Japan's Finance Ministry.

The amount of loans approved by the government-backed Japan Bank for International Cooperation and financial institutions for joint financing came to about 11 billion dollars, equivalent to 15.89 pct of the total value of projects covered by signed loan contracts.

The figures were disclosed Wednesday at a meeting of a subcommittee of the Fiscal System Council, which advises the finance minister.

Loan agreements have been signed for five projects, including the construction of a gas-fired power plant, but the projects do not include plans to build a next-generation small modular reactor or a semiconductor factory.

Total Japanese investments and loans in the United States under the tariff deal are expected to reach 550 billion dollars. JBIC expects projects with a combined cost of around 30 trillion yen to be selected during fiscal 2027.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]