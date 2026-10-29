Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced renowned Japanese pianist Kyohei Sorita to three months in jail, suspended for two years, for speeding.

According to the ruling, Sorita, 32, drove a car at 144 kilometers per hour, well above the speed limit of 60 kph, on a metropolitan expressway in Tokyo's Meguro Ward on the night of Dec. 20 last year.

Presiding Judge Yoshihiro Hayashi said that, considering the significant speeding violation, Sorita's criminal responsibility is "not light."

The defense side had requested a fine, arguing that a jail sentence would affect Sorita's overseas activities. However, the court rejected this request, saying that the sentence would not prevent him from pursuing his career altogether.

In 2021, Sorita placed second in the International Fryderyk Chopin Piano Competition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]