Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that her country will support recovery efforts following a massive wildfire that occurred in Mongolia on Oct. 8.

During her 10-minute phone talks with her Mongolian counterpart, Nyam-Osor Uchral, Takaichi said that Japan will offer an aid package featuring plans to provide equipment and help develop human resources for environmental restoration.

The fire broke out while a convoy carrying officials of Mobicom Corp., a local unit of Japanese telecommunications carrier KDDI Corp., was traveling through a nature reserve in the eastern Mongolian province of Dornod.

Takaichi said that the Japanese government takes the extent of the damage seriously.

Uchral expressed gratitude for Japan's support.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Thursday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]