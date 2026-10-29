Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that her country will support recovery efforts following a massive wildfire that occurred in Mongolia on Oct. 8.

During her 10-minute phone talks with her Mongolian counterpart, Nyam-Osor Uchral, Takaichi said that Japan will offer an aid package featuring plans to provide equipment and help develop human resources for environmental restoration.

The fire broke out while a convoy carrying officials of Mobicom Corp., a local unit of Japanese telecommunications carrier KDDI Corp., was traveling through a nature reserve in the eastern Mongolian province of Dornod.

Takaichi said that the Japanese government takes the extent of the damage seriously.

Uchral expressed gratitude for Japan's support.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]