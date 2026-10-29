Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Thursday that her government will resume subsidies in December to help lower electricity and gas bills, as part of the fight against the rising cost of living.

Speaking to reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo, Takaichi said that the subsidies will be offered until February and are "expected to reduce the (financial) burden (on households) by about 7,000 yen in the three-month period."

Meanwhile, Takaichi indicated that the government will gradually scale back on gasoline subsidies by raising the reference price of 170 yen per liter by 5 yen each month from December.

Still, she said, "We'll closely monitor crude oil prices, while considering their impact on people's daily lives and economic activities."

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