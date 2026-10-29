Tokyo, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--The combined number of vehicles sold globally by eight major Japanese automakers in April-September was down 1.3 pct from a year before, standing at 11.83 million units, data from the companies showed Thursday.

Sales in the first half of fiscal 2026 declined for four automakers including Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co., due to weak sales in China.

Meanwhile, Suzuki Motor Corp. achieved record fiscal first-half global sales, thanks to a sharp increase in sales in its key Indian market.

Combined overseas sales by the eight automakers fell 2.6 pct. In China, Toyota's sales fell 25.1 pct, while those of Nissan and Honda were halved.

Amid rising gasoline prices caused by instability in the Middle East, "the overall market was sluggish, with gasoline-powered and hybrid vehicles particularly affected," a Toyota official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]