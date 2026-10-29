Nagoya, Oct. 29 (Jiji Press)--Chubu Electric Power Co. said Thursday that it will record a special loss of around 380 billion yen for the business year ending in March, following a data scandal involving its Hamaoka nuclear plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

Due to the special loss, the company is expected to log a record annual net loss of 21.5 billion yen, compared to the previously projected net profit of 160 billion yen.

In September, Chubu Electric withdrew its safety review application for the restart of reactors at the Hamaoka plant in response to the scandal. This made the company's business outlook uncertain, leading to write-downs of related assets. The company is also bracing for increased expenses on safety measures.

At a press conference on the day, Chubu Electric President Minoru Yasui stressed that the write-down loss "does not mean that the Hamaoka nuclear plant will be decommissioned."

For the April-September first half of fiscal 2026, Chubu Electric reported a net loss of 280.4 billion yen, against the year-before profit of 166.3 billion yen, due to losses related to the nuclear plant.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]