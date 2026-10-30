Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co., the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, has posted record-high first-half group sales and operating profit.

Sales in April-September rose 10.3 pct from a year before to 348.7 billion yen, while operating profit jumped 15.0 pct to 78.4 billion yen, according to the company's earnings report for the first half of fiscal 2026 released Thursday. Net profit came to 61.8 billion yen, up 28.1 pct.

Events linked to the 25th anniversary of the Tokyo DisneySea theme park in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, neighboring Tokyo, drove up sales, offsetting higher labor and other costs.

The number of visitors to Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea in the six-month period increased 6.9 pct to 13.1 million, while sales per visitor grew 4.1 pct to 18,940 yen. Sales of merchandise, foods and beverages marking Tokyo DisneySea's 25th anniversary were robust.

Oriental Land revised up its consolidated earnings estimates for the full year to March 2027, expecting business to remain strong in the second half of the fiscal year. Sales are put at some 763 billion yen, up 8.3 pct from the previous year, operating profit at about 185 billion yen, up 10.1 pct, and net profit at roughly 133 billion yen, up 9.6 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]