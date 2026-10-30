Cebu, Philippines, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Association of Southeast Asian Nations has held an expanded defense ministers' meeting with countries including Japan, the United States and China in Cebu, the Philippines, for discussions on security issues.

At the meeting held Thursday, China, which has a territorial dispute with the Philippines in the South China Sea, was represented by a military attache from the Chinese Embassy in Manila, in place of Defense Minister Dong Jun.

At a press conference the same day, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of National Defense criticized the Philippines, claiming that the country allowed a certain self-serving politician to act recklessly and abused its presidency to put up obstacles to China's participation.

In response, Philippine National Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro told the press after the ministerial meeting that China, as always, was given an opportunity to present its position.

Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi, who joined the meeting, told reporters that the absence of Dong was regrettable. "I was hoping to meet with him in person for a frank discussion, so it was unfortunate that I didn't have that opportunity," Koizumi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]