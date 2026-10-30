Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Employees at the Japanese government have been able to reduce their working hours by 110 minutes per week on average through the use of the "Gennai" generative artificial intelligence platform, a Digital Agency survey showed Friday.

The online survey was conducted among workers at ministries and agencies in August-September, collecting valid responses from 6,439 people.

Over 50 pct of the respondents said they were able to reduce working hours by at least one hour per week.

Specifically, 35.1 pct said they cut working hours by one to three hours, 10.9 pct three to five hours, 5.2 pct five to 10 hours and 3.2 pct 10 hours or more. Meanwhile, 34.6 pct said their working hours remained largely the same.

Asked about the effects from the use of the AI platform, many said they were able to "quickly create a rough draft," "find necessary information from vast volumes of documents" or "catch up with technical knowledge faster."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]