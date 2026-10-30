Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Prices of 1,477 products from 195 major food and beverage makers in Japan are set to rise in November, an increase of about 10-fold from 150 items a year before, Teikoku Databank Ltd. said Friday.

Meanwhile, the figure fell below 2,000 for the first time in five months, according to the Japanese research company.

Seasoning products, such as sauces and mayonnaise, accounted for 644, the largest by category, followed by 417 alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage products.

Kewpie Corp. will raise the prices of its mayonnaise and dressing products.

Asahi Soft Drinks Co. plans to raise the price of its "Mitsuya Cider" soft drinks, while Ito En Ltd. will raise the price of its "Kenko Mineral Mugicha" barley tea.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]