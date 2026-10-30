Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Justice Ministry said Friday it will start selling merchandise associated with the J.League men's professional soccer league made by prison inmates as part of prison work.

Nineteen J.League clubs, including Nagoya Grampus, Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo and Fukushima United FC, will participate in the initiative.

Inmates produced 36 kinds of merchandise, including memo pads, pouches and coasters, bearing the logos of nearby clubs.

The products will be sold at the National Exhibition and Sale of Products Manufactured in Prison, or the Correction Fair, in Tokyo on Dec. 5-6 and at prisons across Japan. Proceeds will go toward supporting crime victims.

The initiative is a nationwide expansion of a previous partnership with a limited number of clubs, according to the ministry.

A Justice Ministry official displays products bearing J.League club logos at the ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday.

A house-shaped storage box made in partnership with Hokkaido Consadole Sapporo (left) and a tong for picking up trash, storage boxes for small items and a money box made in partnership with Mito HollyHock are displayed at the Justice Ministry in Tokyo on Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]