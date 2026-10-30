Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday that the underlying consumer price index inflation is "generally consistent" with the BOJ's 2 pct target.

His statement, made at a press conference after the end of a two-day monetary policy meeting, was in line with the view in the central bank's quarterly Outlook for Economic Activity and Prices report adopted at the meeting, which said that the underlying inflation has reached a level consistent with the 2 pct target and is expected to stay around the level.

Still, Ueda said that the target has not been achieved yet in a sustainable and stable manner, highlighting the importance of keeping the underlying inflation, which excludes one-off factors, around 2 pct.

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