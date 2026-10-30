Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese internal affairs minister Hisayuki Fujii said Friday that deputy leaders of local governments can initiate the resignation process for their leaders who have become incapacitated due to illness or other factors, based on doctors' diagnoses.

At a press conference following a cabinet meeting, Fujii said that if a doctor determines that a prefectural governor or municipal mayor is unconscious and there is no prospect of recovery, a vice governor or deputy mayor could begin the resignation process.

"We will further consider the matter with a view to institutionalizing it through legislation," Fujii added.

The ministry suggested that such a decision should be endorsed through prior notification to local assemblies or other measures.

Currently, the local autonomy law has no provision for removing local government heads who have become unable to convey their intentions, except through a no-confidence resolution passed by the assembly or a recall by residents.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]