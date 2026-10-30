Tokyo, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--The 10 newly appointed Japanese ministers held an average of 99.81 million yen in assets, excluding ordinary and current account deposits and shareholdings, as of Sept. 17, when Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi launched her second cabinet, government data showed Friday.

The average was boosted by Digital Transformation Minister Toshiharu Furukawa's assets totaling 781.03 million yen, which was followed by Reconstruction Minister Goshi Hosono's 63.36 million yen.

Furukawa's total assets included 313.2 million yen in government and corporate bonds, 176.69 million yen in security investment trusts and 59.14 million yen in real estate, all of which were under his name, as well as 232 million yen in security investment trusts under his wife's name. Additionally, the couple held a total of 869,280 shares in 10 stocks.

Hosono and his wife owned real estate worth 7 million yen in the central prefecture of Shizuoka, as well as 25.75 million yen in savings and deposits and 30.61 million yen in securities.

Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Hisayuki Fujii and Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Yoshihiro Seki declared no assets under their names. Seki also reported no assets under his wife's name.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]