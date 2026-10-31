Atlanta, Oct. 30 (Jiji Press)--Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Friday signed a memorandum on the Trilateral Arctic Pacific Partnership to strengthen their countries' cooperation in Arctic affairs.

The three were Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, who met in Atlanta in the U.S. state of Georgia.

According to the memorandum, the three countries will set up a trilateral Arctic Pacific working group to deepen understanding of potential maritime safety and emergency response activities and exchange information on potential opportunities for economic partnership.

Through the collaboration, the three countries apparently aim to counter China and Russia, which are strengthening cooperation in the development and use of Arctic shipping routes.

The three ministers also agreed to work together to address North Korea's cyber-related activities, apparently conducted to help fund its nuclear and missile development programs, and resolve the issue of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North Korean spies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]