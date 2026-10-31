Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan's corporate income reported in fiscal 2025 rose 16.2 pct from the previous year to 118.9 trillion yen, hitting a record high for five years in a row, National Tax Agency data have shown.

All industries posted increases, with the agriculture, forestry and coal mining sectors showing significant growth, according to the data released Friday.

The total amount of reported corporate tax rose 17.5 pct to 21,996.2 billion yen, also a record high. Of the total 3.26 million tax returns, 37.3 pct came from profitable companies, up 0.8 percentage point.

The agency also said that tax withheld from salaries or other income of individuals at sources in the year through June this year totaled 23,831.4 billion yen, up 17.1 pct from the preceding year.

Income increased across the board. Interest and dividend income logged particularly strong growth.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]