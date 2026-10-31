Naha, Okinawa Pref., Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural police in southern Japan arrested U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kalvin Montoya Cardona, 21, of Camp Hansen on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol early on Saturday.

Cardona is suspected of violating the road traffic law by driving under the influence on a national road in the city of Okinawa around 12:25 a.m. It was during a curfew between midnight and 5 a.m., imposed following the arrest of another Marine in the prefecture.

The police received a report of a hit-and-run incident around 12:15 a.m. and conducted a breath test on Cardona, who is believed to have returned to the scene.

He was arrested after his blood alcohol content was found to be more than twice the legal limit. He has admitted the allegations.

The police will also investigate him over the hit-and-run incident.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]