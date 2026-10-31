Tokyo, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Whether Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will attend deliberations at a House of Representatives committee will be crucial to efforts to pass legislation to cut the consumption tax through the lower chamber as early as Friday.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party hopes to hold Lower House committee and plenary votes Friday on the bill to reduce the consumption tax rate for food items to 1 pct from 8 pct for two years and pay benefits equivalent to 1 pct of consumption tax to low- and middle-income workers. The legislation will then be sent to the Senate, previously called the House of Councillors, so that it can be enacted before the current parliamentary session ends on Dec. 12.

Meanwhile, opposition parties are demanding that Takaichi attend deliberations at the Lower House Financial Affairs Committee. The two sides are set to discuss Takaichi's possible participation on Wednesday, the next time the committee holds a meeting.

Opposition parties seek around 30 hours of Lower House deliberations on the bill. After Wednesday's Financial Affairs Committee meeting, the total will reach 28 hours, excluding the time spent to collect expert opinions.

Yuichi Goto, parliamentary affairs leader for a centrist group in the Lower House comprising the Democratic Reform Party and Komeito, has proposed to the LDP that Takaichi attend two hours of deliberations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]