Atlanta, Oct. 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Saturday that he exchanged frank opinions with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Russia's detention of a Japanese newspaper reporter.

But Motegi declined to disclose details of his conversation with Lavrov, saying that the safety of the Japanese citizen could be affected. Motegi was speaking to reporters during his stay in Atlanta in the U.S. state of Georgia.

Motegi met with Lavrov on Friday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Group of 20 foreign ministers in the city. He said that during the talks with Lavrov, he strongly demanded the immediate release of the Hokkaido Shimbun reporter detained on espionage allegations.

"The meeting took place at a very delicate time as we need to provide protection to the Japanese national as soon as possible. I'd like to refrain from sharing details of our exchange," Motegi added.

The Japan-Russia relations "are in a difficult situation," he said. "It's extremely important to continue communication and patiently engage (with Russia)."

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