Naha, Okinawa Pref., Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese marine research ship Tongji has left the Japanese exclusive economic zone off Hateruma Island in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa, the Japan Coast Guard said Sunday.

The ship was spotted dropping what appeared to be a wire into the sea in the EEZ about 141 kilometers southwest of Hateruma Island around 9:40 a.m. Friday before departing the area around 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the 11th Regional Coast Guard Headquarters based in Naha, Okinawa's capital.

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