Tokyo, Nov. 1 (Jiji Press)--A Vietnamese farmed fish is attracting attention as an alternative ingredient for "surimi" fish paste, which is used to make products such as "chikuwa," "satsuma-age" and "kamaboko" fish cakes.

Surimi prices are soaring amid tight supplies, putting processed fish product makers under pressure ahead of the peak demand season in winter.

Japan consumes more than 200,000 tons of surimi annually. Surimi is made primarily from Alaska pollock, but sluggish catches in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido and other parts of Japan have increased the country's reliance on imports from the United States and elsewhere.

According to an industry group including processed fish product makers, Alaska pollock caught in the Bering Sea, a major fishing ground, have been getting smaller in recent years. Reduced surimi production has led to prices doubling over the past three to four years, the group said.

Surimi is also made from golden threadfin bream, croaker and daggertooth pike conger from Southeast Asia. But the industry group said many fishers are unable to go out and catch the fish varieties due to soaring fuel costs reflecting turmoil in the Middle East.

Pangasius at a fish market in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, photographed in May 2025 (Courtesy of the Japan Fisheries Association)

Alaska pollock, the main ingredient for surimi fish paste, photographed on Monday in Koto Ward, Tokyo

"Chikuwa" (left) and "satsuma-age" fish cakes made from surimi, photographed on Oct. 25 in Nakano Ward, Tokyo

"Kamaboko" fish cake made from surimi, photographed on Wednesday in Nakano Ward, Tokyo

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]