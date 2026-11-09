Yokohama, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--An exhibition of sculptures made by 18 artists from Japan and Vietnam, named "Dialogues," is currently being held in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, until Wednesday, in line with top Vietnamese leader To Lam's visit to Japan.

The exhibition of small-scale sculptures, organized by the Kanagawa prefectural government, the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan and the Vietnamese Fine Arts Museum, has been held at the prefectural government's main building since Sunday.

On Monday, To Lam's wife, Ngo Phuong Ly, cut the tape with Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa at an opening ceremony and viewed the sculptures.

To Lam is also scheduled to visit the exhibition.

Kuroiwa said that Kanagawa and Vietnam have been promoting various exchanges. "I sincerely hope that the exhibition will serve as an opportunity to deepen mutual understanding and promote exchanges among Vietnam, Japan and Kanagawa," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]