Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department has arrested an unemployed Chinese man for allegedly operating an unauthorized mobile phone base station in central Tokyo in violation of Japan's radio law.

The suspect, Yu Hai, 31, a resident of Tokyo's Kita Ward, was arrested at the scene Saturday on suspicion of operating a radio station without a license using a transmitter installed in a vehicle in the Japanese capital's Ginza district.

The man has denied the allegations, saying that he had never used a radio transmitter, according to investigative sources.

On Monday, the MPD also referred the man to prosecutors on suspicion of violating the same law by interfering with Japanese mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo's services. It is believed to be the first such case nationwide involving interference with mobile phone communications.

According to the MPD and other sources, the suspect used specialized equipment installed in the car to transmit jamming signals that cut off normal communications, forcing handsets to connect to the fake base station, which transmitted signals using the older 2G (second-generation) standard.

Yu Hai, the suspect arrested on suspicion of violating the radio law in Tokyo's Chuo Ward on Saturday

Investigators from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department examine a car with a fake mobile phone base station in the Japanese capital's Chuo Ward on Saturday.

Equipment seized by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department in connection with a fake mobile phone base station, pictured in the Japanese capital's Shibuya Ward on Monday

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]