Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways and Vietnam Airlines signed Monday an agreement to pursue a joint venture as they seek to meet growing travel demand between Japan and Vietnam across business, tourism and work.

The unit of Japan's ANA Holdings Inc. and the Vietnamese carrier will consider optimizing flight schedules, establishing joint fares on bilateral routes and other measures.

"We'll provide a wide range of flight options and a seamless network," ANA Holdings President and CEO Koji Shibata said at a ceremony in Tokyo.

Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha said the joint venture would serve as a foundation for expanding cooperation between the two companies in various fields.

The two airlines have conducted codeshare flights and other joint operations under a capital and business alliance that ANA Holdings and Vietnam Airlines formed in 2016.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]