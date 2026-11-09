Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Vietnamese leader To Lam agreed Monday to accelerate efforts to develop concrete cooperation projects involving critical minerals.

In their meeting at the State Guest House in Tokyo's Motoakasaka district, Takaichi and Lam reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic security cooperation and agreed to step up collaboration in artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

The two leaders issued a joint statement after the meeting. At a joint press conference, Takaichi said she would "elevate bilateral relations to a new level." Lam, general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party and president of the Southeast Asian country, described the two countries as partners who walk together, build the future together and benefit each other.

During the meeting, the leaders exchanged views on the situation in the South China Sea, where China has repeatedly engaged in hegemonic activities, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

They agreed to deepen cooperation toward realizing Takaichi's vision for an evolved Free and Open Indo-Pacific initiative.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]