Tokyo, Nov. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Monday that she plans to attend a summit related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit in China next week.

Takaichi announced the plan at an executive meeting of her ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

During her stay in the Philippines, Takaichi will attend a summit under the Tokyo-led Asia Zero Emission Community framework, a decarbonization initiative involving Southeast Asian countries and others.

The leaders of the so-called Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India are also expected to meet in the Philippines, marking their first gathering during the second administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, which began in January 2025.

Takaichi will seek a bilateral meeting with Trump during her visit to the Southeast Asian country.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]